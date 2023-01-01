Go
Banner picView gallery

Aji - 801 Dickinson Ave

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

801 Dickinson Ave

Greenville, NC 27834

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

801 Dickinson Ave, Greenville NC 27834

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smashed Waffles - Greenville, NC
orange starNo Reviews
718 Dickinson Avenue Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
MPOURIUM
orange starNo Reviews
814 Dickinson Avenue Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
Native Fine Diner
orange starNo Reviews
907 Dickinson Avenue Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Bar - 605 Albemarle Ave
orange starNo Reviews
605 Albemarle Avenue Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
Starlight Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
104 5th st greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Nash Hot Chicken - Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
114 E Fifth Street GREENVILLE, NC 27858
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Villa Verde
orange star4.6 • 1,769
2601 East 10th street Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Nino's Cucina Italiana - 511 Red Banks Rd.
orange star4.8 • 867
511G Red Banks Road Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Wings Over - Greenville
orange star4.2 • 610
1400 Charles Blvd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Cinnamon Bistro - Arlington Village
orange star4.8 • 275
731 Red Banks Rd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Villa Verde - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 120
2247 W Arlington Blvd Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Greenville

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

New Bern

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Clayton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Aji - 801 Dickinson Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston