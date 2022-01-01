Aji Peruvian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
2308 E. 4th Street
Popular Items
Location
2308 E. 4th Street
LONG BEACH CA
|Sunday
|12:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Portfolio Coffeehouse
Coffee - Friendship -Community
La Parolaccia Osteria
Classic homemade comfort Italian food. Buon appetito!
The Wild Chive
Handcrafted, soulful vegan cuisine gone wild in Long Beach. Brick-n-mortar now open! 2650 East Broadway
Golden Burger
Come in and enjoy!