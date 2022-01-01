Go
Toast

Aji Peruvian Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

2308 E. 4th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Empanada Corn & Cheese$4.00
Empanada Carne$4.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Corn served with homemade chimichurri sauce
Lomito saltado$27.00
Sauteed beef tenderloin, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, hand cut fries and rice
Yuca Frita$6.00
Golden Beet Salad$11.00
Roasted golden beets, organic arugula, onion, goat cheese, roasted hazelnuts, honey balsamic vinegar
Empanada Chicken$4.00
Steak a lo Pobre$29.00
Grilled hangar steak, chimichurri, roasted potatoes, fried bananas, fried egg and rice
Aji de Gallina$22.00
Shredded chicken breast in creamy aji amarillo sauce, parmesan cheese, served with potatoes, egg and rice
Seco de Res$26.00
Cilantro paste-beer braised beef short ribs, peas, peruvian beans, rice and topped with salsa criolla (limited availability)
Tofu Saltado$17.00
Tofu, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, snow peas, soy sauce, served with rice and fries
See full menu

Location

2308 E. 4th Street

LONG BEACH CA

Sunday12:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Portfolio Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Coffee - Friendship -Community

La Parolaccia Osteria

No reviews yet

Classic homemade comfort Italian food. Buon appetito!

The Wild Chive

No reviews yet

Handcrafted, soulful vegan cuisine gone wild in Long Beach. Brick-n-mortar now open! 2650 East Broadway

Golden Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston