Ajisen Ramen

RAMEN • NOODLES

18253 Colima Road, Ste 104 • $$

Avg 4.3 (2945 reviews)

Popular Items

53) Premium Pork Ramen 豚肉拉麵$14.45
9) Fried Tofu 日式炸豆腐$6.70
46) Spicy Beef Ramen 香辣牛肉拉麵$14.75
31) Ajisen Best Combo Ramen ABC拉麵$14.95
2) Spam Musubi 夏威夷飯團$4.50
83) Assorted Vegetable Ramen 雜菜拉麵$12.45
35) Beef Ramen 牛肉拉麵$13.75
1) Gyoza 餃子$6.95
43) Spicy Miso Ramen 辣味增拉麵$12.75
58) Volcano Ramen 火山拉麵$13.25
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

18253 Colima Road, Ste 104

Rowland Heights CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
