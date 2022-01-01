Chanos Latin Kitchen

No reviews yet

CHANOS is a vibrant celebration of the diverse cuisine of Mexico & Latin America! CHANOS is a family owned, fresh homemade casual kitchen featuring a mouthwatering approachable menu. We believe we have a responsibility to YOU, our guest to share the most beloved and diverse culinary traditions of Latin America all time-honored recipes made from scratch with fresh natural ingredients.

Our Vows to you:

We only cook with the freshest ingredients we can possible source. The food we serve you does not come from a factory, its made by hand, from scratch, in our kitchen. We offer you & your family a menu with choices to balance your lifestyle and your cravings both satisfying and nourishing. And last but not least, convenience in every possible way.

