Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

At Art & Jakes, we strive to give our customers the best dining experience. We have many dishes in our menu from all over the world. Everyone will surely find something they like from the variety of food we offer. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch, drinks and appetizers, cold beers and watching the game, we have all you are looking for and more! Our specialty is upscale casual in a sports bar environment.

44899 Mound Road

Popular Items

A&J Classic Maurice$14.95
Shredded Lettuce // Maurice // Julienne Ham // Turkey // Swiss Cheese // Hard-Boiled Eggs // Cucumber // Gherkin Pickle
Crispy Tenders W/Fries$13.95
5 Hand-Dipped Fresh Chicken Tenders // Served with Fries
Kicking Buffalo$13.95
Mixed Greens // Breaded Buffalo Chicken // Ranch // Diced Tomato // Cucumber // Bleu Cheese Crumbles // Crisp Tortilla Strips // Cheddar Jack Cheese
Jakes Nacho Supreme$13.95
Crisp Corn Tortillas // Seasoned Beef or Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Queso // Jalapenos // Black Olives // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo
Whisky River$11.95
Grilled Chicken // Whiskey River BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Tortilla Strips // Ranch Dressing
Buffalo Chicken$10.95
Fried Chicken // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Bleu Cheese Dressing // Medium Buffalo Sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$14.95
Flash-Fried Shrimp // Bang Bang Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Pico De Gallo // Lettuce // Chipotle Mayo
Bavarian Pretzels$9.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso
Fish N Chips$16.95
Four Beer-Battered Cod // French Fries // Coleslaw
Dozen Naked Wings$15.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
44899 Mound Road

Sterling Heights MI

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
