Akafuji Sushi

Great for a healthy takeout and pick up on the GO!!

9346 Corbin Ave

Popular Items

Nigiri Combo$24.00
Our classic nigiri sampler for the authentic sushi lovers. 10 pieces of the freshest fish in town. 2 pieces Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore, and the fish of the day. Recommend for the sushi purists.
Seaweed Salad$2.50
A side of seaweed salad in a 3oz cup to go with your meal.
5 Hand Roll Combo$20.00
Spicy Tuna, Salmon Avocado, California, Yellowtail Jalapeno, Negi Toro handrolls over a bed mixed greens served with our house soy dressing. Recommend for the absolute handroll lovers looking to hit the spot.
Cut Roll Combo$15.00
8 pieces of the Spicy Tuna Cut Roll and 8 pieces of the California Cut Roll with a bed of mixed green salad and our house soy dressing.
Deluxe Nigiri Combo$36.00
2 more kinds chef's choice 4pcs more than the regular nigiri combo.
3 Hand Roll Combo$15.00
Spicy Tuna, Salmon Avocado, and the California handroll laid out on a bed of mixed greens served with our house soy dressing. Recommend for those with less time to consume but wants a health balanced diet.
Assorted Sashimi Salad$18.00
Our House Salad with 8 pieces of Assorted Sashimi, Tuna, Yellowtail, Albacore, Salmon on top. Recommend to those want a variety of flavors to go along with your salad. Served with the House Soy Dressing.
Yellowtail Deluxe Roll$18.00
Spicy yellowtail inside covered with fresh tuna and yellowtail . Topped with sliced onions and jalapeno served with house ponzu sauce. Recommend to those that like spicy and ponzu sauce.
Crispy Albacore Onion Roll$18.00
Our most popular specialty roll. Spicy Tuna Cut Roll covered with Albacore Sashimi and crispy onions. Recommend for those that like albacore or spicy tuna. Served with House Onion Dressing.
Rainbow Roll$16.00
California roll topped with 4 kinds of fish, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, and salmon with slices of fresh cut avocado topped with crispy onions and a side of the onion dressing.
Location

Northridge CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
