Go
Toast

Varsol By Akashi

Come in and enjoy!

3423 Main Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Alex Roll$12.00
Rolled with tuna and tempura flakes mix, masago, spicy mayo, topped with crunch
Green Salad$5.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and carrots with your choice of Ginger or Honey Miso Dressing
Spicy Mayo (Side)$1.00
Salmon$3.50
Salmon
Miso Soup$4.00
Miso broth with scallions, tofu and dehydrated seaweed
Dragon$14.00
Roll with tempura shrimp, crabmeat, masago, asparagus and spicy mayo topped with avocado and eel sauce
Alex #2 Roll$15.00
Rolled with shrimp tempura, crab salad, masago, cream cheese, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch
Chicken Fried Rice$7.00
Fried rice with egg, carrots, snow peas and chicken
Tara's Tuna$14.00
Spicy tuna on a bed of crispy rice (6 pcs)
Pork Gyoza$9.00
Five (5) deep fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry.
See full menu

Location

3423 Main Hwy

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barracuda Taphouse & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Farinelli 1937

No reviews yet

Farinelli 1937 is an authentic Italian pizzeria that compliments the old world flavors and traditions of Strada in the Grove and increases the temperature to 800°F in our two custom-made copper-coated wood-burning ovens.

We start by preparing our high quality dough with our very own recipe and travel all over Italy through our ingredients. The result is a combination of both classic Italian and regional pizzas with our own special touch.

Commodore Hospitality Group strives to bring you impeccable service, the highest quality of food, and an atmosphere where you can experience life at its fullest

Lulu in the Grove

No reviews yet

Lulu NeighborFOOD

Glass & Vine

No reviews yet

Nestled in Peacock Park, Glass and Vine offers a diverse array of flavors and dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston