Akron American restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Popular items
|Ido Burger
|$11.99
Grilled mushrooms, onions & American cheese.
|Candied Pecan Salad
|$11.99
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, crumbled Feta & candied pecans served with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Fresh hand-breaded, then crisp-fried or grilled cajun chicken breast strips with ranch, honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
The Basement in the Valley
1282 Weathervane lane, Akron
|Popular items
|6 Sliders
|$9.99
|Classic Pompano Philly
|$9.99
|Plain Cheese
|$8.99
The Town Tavern
3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron
|Popular items
|6 Jumbo Wings
|$7.99
6 Wings, Choice of 1 Sauce
|Quesadilla
|$5.99
Mozzarella, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Side of Sour Cream and Salsa
|CHICKEN Philly flyer
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken topped with American Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Served on a Hoagie Bun and Drizzled with Nacho Cheese
Bricco
1841 Merriman Rd, Akron
|Popular items
|PUB PRETZEL CHICKEN
|$14.00
grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun
|BACON JAM BURGER
|$13.00
candied bacon spread, smoked cheddar, brioche bun
|PRETZEL BITES
|$8.00
queso dip
PIZZA
Bricco
1 W EXCHANGE ST, Akron
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese App
|$8.00
Goat Cheese Mixed with Spicy Marinara and Served with Crispy Pita Chips for Dipping
|Risotto Balls
|$8.00
Hand Breaded Mozzarella Risotto Balls Served with House Marinara
|Brussels App
|$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Creamy Parmesan Sauce
The Basement Sports Bar & Grill
3420 Manchester Rd, Akron
|Popular items
|6 Sliders
|$9.99