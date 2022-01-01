Akron American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Akron

Ido Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ido Burger$11.99
Grilled mushrooms, onions & American cheese.
Candied Pecan Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, crumbled Feta & candied pecans served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Fresh hand-breaded, then crisp-fried or grilled cajun chicken breast strips with ranch, honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
The Basement in the Valley image

 

The Basement in the Valley

1282 Weathervane lane, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Sliders$9.99
Classic Pompano Philly$9.99
Plain Cheese$8.99
More about The Basement in the Valley
The Town Tavern image

 

The Town Tavern

3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Jumbo Wings$7.99
6 Wings, Choice of 1 Sauce
Quesadilla$5.99
Mozzarella, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Side of Sour Cream and Salsa
CHICKEN Philly flyer$10.99
Grilled Chicken topped with American Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Served on a Hoagie Bun and Drizzled with Nacho Cheese
More about The Town Tavern
Bricco image

 

Bricco

1841 Merriman Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PUB PRETZEL CHICKEN$14.00
grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun
BACON JAM BURGER$13.00
candied bacon spread, smoked cheddar, brioche bun
PRETZEL BITES$8.00
queso dip
More about Bricco
Bricco image

PIZZA

Bricco

1 W EXCHANGE ST, Akron

Avg 4.2 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Goat Cheese App$8.00
Goat Cheese Mixed with Spicy Marinara and Served with Crispy Pita Chips for Dipping
Risotto Balls$8.00
Hand Breaded Mozzarella Risotto Balls Served with House Marinara
Brussels App$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Creamy Parmesan Sauce
More about Bricco
The Basement Sports Bar & Grill image

 

The Basement Sports Bar & Grill

3420 Manchester Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Sliders$9.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar & Grill
The Upper Deck image

 

The Upper Deck

357 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nacho Mamas$9.99
More about The Upper Deck

