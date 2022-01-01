Akron bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Akron
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
1761 S Main Street, Akron
|Popular items
|Southwestern Salad
|$8.99
Corn, black beans, tomatoes, cheddar, red onion, tortilla strips, louisiana ranch.
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$10.49
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms.
|Pretzel Bites
|$7.49
Pretzel bites, parmesan cheese, Guinness cheese sauce.
The Basement in the Valley
1282 Weathervane lane, Akron
|Popular items
|6 Sliders
|$9.99
|Classic Pompano Philly
|$9.99
|Plain Cheese
|$8.99
The Town Tavern
3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron
|Popular items
|6 Jumbo Wings
|$7.99
6 Wings, Choice of 1 Sauce
|Quesadilla
|$5.99
Mozzarella, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Side of Sour Cream and Salsa
|CHICKEN Philly flyer
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken topped with American Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Served on a Hoagie Bun and Drizzled with Nacho Cheese
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
145 Montrose West Ave, Copley
|Popular items
|Classic Reuben
|$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread.
|Hooley Hunk Salad.
|$8.50
Grilled or crispy Hooley Hunks, in your favorite Savory Sauce, fresh spring mix, crisp veggies, shredded cheddar and sliced eggs. CHOOSE: House Salad or Caesar Salad base.
|Hooligan Burger
|$13.00
Fresh 1/2 pound burger,Jameson caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese, Secret sauce
Bricco
1841 Merriman Rd, Akron
|Popular items
|PUB PRETZEL CHICKEN
|$14.00
grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun
|BACON JAM BURGER
|$13.00
candied bacon spread, smoked cheddar, brioche bun
|PRETZEL BITES
|$8.00
queso dip
Johnny J's - Springfield
2891 east waterloo rd, akron
|Popular items
|App Platter
|$12.99
Pick 3 of any of the following:
Sauerkraut Balls | Mozzarella Sticks | Loaded Fries or Tots | Fried Pickles | Macaroni & Cheese Bites | Chicken Tenders | Reuben Rolls | Southwest Rolls
|12 Wings
|$12.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
|6 Wings
|$6.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
Jilly's Music Room
111 N MAIN STREET, Akron
|Popular items
|Jilly's Bark
|$5.50
Chocolate covered toffee with shaved almonds
|Trio of Street Tacos
|$11.00
Choice of Chicken, Carnitas or Carne Asada, topped with Greens, Housemade Salsa, drizzled with Sriracha Crema and served on Fresh Corn Tortillas (Sub Grilled Shrimp for an additional $1/taco)
|Jilly's Signature Wings
|$9.50
Baked with a Brown Sugar Chili Dry Rub & served with Roasted Red Pepper Goat Cheese Dipping Sauce
The Lockview
207 S MAIN ST, Akron
|Popular items
|Housemade Macaroni & Cheese Bites
|$8.00
with Sriracha Ketchup
|#12 Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
|#4 Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Johnny J's
3333 Manchester Rd., Akron
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$17.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
|Side Loaded Fries
|$3.98
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.
|Sirloin Steak
|$9.99
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides.
BOMBA Taco + Bar
3900 Medina Road, Fairlawn
|Popular items
|Tijuana Tommy~
|$5.50
Tijuana Tommy Taco - All beef dog, chorizo, habanero onions, cilantro & cheesy double shell
|Crunchy Hippie~
|$3.50
Crispy avocado, pico de gallo, vinaigrette slaw, cilantro pesto (vegetarian)
|Korean Surf & Turf~
|$5.50
Bulgogi marinated beef, dragon shrimp, kale kimchi, chili lime cucumbers
Bricco
3150 West Market, Akron
|Popular items
|Chicken Picatta
|$18.00
sauteed, roasted tomato, zucchini, capers, fettuccine, lemon butter sauce
|Blackened Chicken Macaroni & Cheese
|$17.00
grilled, cavateppi, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar cheese sauce
|Goat Cheese & Marinara
|$8.50
spicy marinara, seasoned crispy pita
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron
|Popular items
|Basket of Fries
|$4.99
|Ranch
|$0.50
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$6.49
Dante Boccuzzi Akron
21 Furnace Street, Akron
|Popular items
|Confit Chicken Wings
|$15.00
10 wings, celery, smoked bleu cheese
|Inferno Flatbread
|$10.00
pepperoni, spicy sausage, olives, bannana peppers, mozzarella, fresh tomato, herbs
|Bolognese
|$20.00
beef and pork ragu, Parmesan cheese
The Basement Sports Bar & Grill
3420 Manchester Rd, Akron
|Popular items
|6 Sliders
|$9.99