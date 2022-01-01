Akron bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Akron

Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub image

 

Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub

1761 S Main Street, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southwestern Salad$8.99
Corn, black beans, tomatoes, cheddar, red onion, tortilla strips, louisiana ranch.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.49
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms.
Pretzel Bites$7.49
Pretzel bites, parmesan cheese, Guinness cheese sauce.
More about Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
The Basement in the Valley image

 

The Basement in the Valley

1282 Weathervane lane, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Sliders$9.99
Classic Pompano Philly$9.99
Plain Cheese$8.99
More about The Basement in the Valley
The Town Tavern image

 

The Town Tavern

3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Jumbo Wings$7.99
6 Wings, Choice of 1 Sauce
Quesadilla$5.99
Mozzarella, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Side of Sour Cream and Salsa
CHICKEN Philly flyer$10.99
Grilled Chicken topped with American Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Served on a Hoagie Bun and Drizzled with Nacho Cheese
More about The Town Tavern
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille image

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

145 Montrose West Ave, Copley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Reuben$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread.
Hooley Hunk Salad.$8.50
Grilled or crispy Hooley Hunks, in your favorite Savory Sauce, fresh spring mix, crisp veggies, shredded cheddar and sliced eggs. CHOOSE: House Salad or Caesar Salad base.
Hooligan Burger$13.00
Fresh 1/2 pound burger,Jameson caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese, Secret sauce
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Bricco image

 

Bricco

1841 Merriman Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PUB PRETZEL CHICKEN$14.00
grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun
BACON JAM BURGER$13.00
candied bacon spread, smoked cheddar, brioche bun
PRETZEL BITES$8.00
queso dip
More about Bricco
Johnny J's - Springfield image

 

Johnny J's - Springfield

2891 east waterloo rd, akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
App Platter$12.99
Pick 3 of any of the following:
Sauerkraut Balls | Mozzarella Sticks | Loaded Fries or Tots | Fried Pickles | Macaroni & Cheese Bites | Chicken Tenders | Reuben Rolls | Southwest Rolls
12 Wings$12.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
6 Wings$6.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
More about Johnny J's - Springfield
Jilly's Music Room image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

Jilly's Music Room

111 N MAIN STREET, Akron

Avg 3.7 (91 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Jilly's Bark$5.50
Chocolate covered toffee with shaved almonds
Trio of Street Tacos$11.00
Choice of Chicken, Carnitas or Carne Asada, topped with Greens, Housemade Salsa, drizzled with Sriracha Crema and served on Fresh Corn Tortillas (Sub Grilled Shrimp for an additional $1/taco)
Jilly's Signature Wings$9.50
Baked with a Brown Sugar Chili Dry Rub & served with Roasted Red Pepper Goat Cheese Dipping Sauce
More about Jilly's Music Room
The Lockview image

 

The Lockview

207 S MAIN ST, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Housemade Macaroni & Cheese Bites$8.00
with Sriracha Ketchup
#12 Grilled Cheese$11.00
#4 Grilled Cheese$10.00
More about The Lockview
Johnny J's image

 

Johnny J's

3333 Manchester Rd., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$17.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
Side Loaded Fries$3.98
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.
Sirloin Steak$9.99
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides.
More about Johnny J's
BOMBA Taco + Bar image

 

BOMBA Taco + Bar

3900 Medina Road, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tijuana Tommy~$5.50
Tijuana Tommy Taco - All beef dog, chorizo, habanero onions, cilantro & cheesy double shell
Crunchy Hippie~$3.50
Crispy avocado, pico de gallo, vinaigrette slaw, cilantro pesto (vegetarian)
Korean Surf & Turf~$5.50
Bulgogi marinated beef, dragon shrimp, kale kimchi, chili lime cucumbers
More about BOMBA Taco + Bar
Bricco image

 

Bricco

3150 West Market, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Picatta$18.00
sauteed, roasted tomato, zucchini, capers, fettuccine, lemon butter sauce
Blackened Chicken Macaroni & Cheese$17.00
grilled, cavateppi, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar cheese sauce
Goat Cheese & Marinara$8.50
spicy marinara, seasoned crispy pita
More about Bricco
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

 

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Fries$4.99
Ranch$0.50
Fried Pickle Chips$6.49
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
Dante Boccuzzi Akron image

 

Dante Boccuzzi Akron

21 Furnace Street, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Confit Chicken Wings$15.00
10 wings, celery, smoked bleu cheese
Inferno Flatbread$10.00
pepperoni, spicy sausage, olives, bannana peppers, mozzarella, fresh tomato, herbs
Bolognese$20.00
beef and pork ragu, Parmesan cheese
More about Dante Boccuzzi Akron
The Basement Sports Bar & Grill image

 

The Basement Sports Bar & Grill

3420 Manchester Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Sliders$9.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar & Grill
The Upper Deck image

 

The Upper Deck

357 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nacho Mamas$9.99
More about The Upper Deck
EL PATRON TEQUILERIA image

 

EL PATRON TEQUILERIA

54 E. Mill St, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about EL PATRON TEQUILERIA

