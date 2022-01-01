Akron breakfast spots you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Valley Cafe
1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron
|Popular items
|Mo's Chicken Pita
|$11.59
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, crispy bacon, tomato, and feta topped w/ ranch dressing.
|Mo's Chicken Pita
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, feta, tomato, spinach and ranch dressing in a warm pita. Served w/ sidewinder fries.
|Country Fried Steak
|$13.29
Breaded Angus beef, breaded and fried topped w/ BJ's homemade southern brown gravy (contains pork). Served w/ 2 eggs, home fries or grits, and toast.
More about Bricco
Bricco
3150 West Market, Akron
|Popular items
|Chicken Picatta
|$18.00
sauteed, roasted tomato, zucchini, capers, fettuccine, lemon butter sauce
|Blackened Chicken Macaroni & Cheese
|$17.00
grilled, cavateppi, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar cheese sauce
|Goat Cheese & Marinara
|$8.50
spicy marinara, seasoned crispy pita
PIZZA
Bricco
1 W EXCHANGE ST, Akron
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese App
|$8.00
Goat Cheese Mixed with Spicy Marinara and Served with Crispy Pita Chips for Dipping
|Risotto Balls
|$8.00
Hand Breaded Mozzarella Risotto Balls Served with House Marinara
|Brussels App
|$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Creamy Parmesan Sauce