Akron breakfast spots you'll love

Akron restaurants
Toast
  • /
  Akron
  • /
  Breakfast & Brunch

Must-try breakfast spots in Akron

Valley Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mo's Chicken Pita$11.59
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, crispy bacon, tomato, and feta topped w/ ranch dressing.
Mo's Chicken Pita$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, feta, tomato, spinach and ranch dressing in a warm pita. Served w/ sidewinder fries.
Country Fried Steak$13.29
Breaded Angus beef, breaded and fried topped w/ BJ's homemade southern brown gravy (contains pork). Served w/ 2 eggs, home fries or grits, and toast.
More about Valley Cafe
Bricco image

 

Bricco

3150 West Market, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Picatta$18.00
sauteed, roasted tomato, zucchini, capers, fettuccine, lemon butter sauce
Blackened Chicken Macaroni & Cheese$17.00
grilled, cavateppi, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar cheese sauce
Goat Cheese & Marinara$8.50
spicy marinara, seasoned crispy pita
More about Bricco
Bricco image

PIZZA

Bricco

1 W EXCHANGE ST, Akron

Avg 4.2 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Goat Cheese App$8.00
Goat Cheese Mixed with Spicy Marinara and Served with Crispy Pita Chips for Dipping
Risotto Balls$8.00
Hand Breaded Mozzarella Risotto Balls Served with House Marinara
Brussels App$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Creamy Parmesan Sauce
More about Bricco
The Upper Deck image

 

The Upper Deck

357 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nacho Mamas$9.99
More about The Upper Deck

