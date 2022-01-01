Akron burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Akron
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Popular items
|Ido Burger
|$11.99
Grilled mushrooms, onions & American cheese.
|Candied Pecan Salad
|$11.99
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, crumbled Feta & candied pecans served with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Fresh hand-breaded, then crisp-fried or grilled cajun chicken breast strips with ranch, honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
Lala's
4315 Manchester Rd., New Franklin
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|New York Cheesecake
|$8.00
|January Special 8,pc Chicken Jo And Slaw Plu 6 Beer
|$30.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Valley Cafe
1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron
|Popular items
|Mo's Chicken Pita
|$11.59
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, crispy bacon, tomato, and feta topped w/ ranch dressing.
|Mo's Chicken Pita
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, feta, tomato, spinach and ranch dressing in a warm pita. Served w/ sidewinder fries.
|Country Fried Steak
|$13.29
Breaded Angus beef, breaded and fried topped w/ BJ's homemade southern brown gravy (contains pork). Served w/ 2 eggs, home fries or grits, and toast.