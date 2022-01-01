Akron Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Akron
More about Lala's
Lala's
4315 Manchester Rd., New Franklin
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|New York Cheesecake
|$8.00
|January Special 8,pc Chicken Jo And Slaw Plu 6 Beer
|$30.00
More about Upper Crust
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Upper Crust
835 W Market St, Akron
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Rolls (8 Count)
|$11.00
|4pc Tenders
|$12.00
|American Pan
|$17.00
More about EuroGyro
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
EuroGyro
444 East Exchange St, Akron
|Popular items
|LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)
|$5.99
For Pick up only!
|Gyro
|$5.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
|JoJos
|$2.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron
|Popular items
|Basket of Fries
|$4.99
|Ranch
|$0.50
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$6.49
More about DeCheco's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
DeCheco's Pizzeria
2075 S Main St., Akron
|Popular items
|pickle
famous white sauce, lots and lots of pickles, dill seasoning, crushed potato chips
|jojo’s
|$7.00
fresh hand cut potatoes breaded and broasted
|meatlovers
signature red sauce, pepperoni, capicola, sausage, bacon