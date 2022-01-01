Akron seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Akron

Ido Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ido Burger$11.99
Grilled mushrooms, onions & American cheese.
Candied Pecan Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, crumbled Feta & candied pecans served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Fresh hand-breaded, then crisp-fried or grilled cajun chicken breast strips with ranch, honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
EL PATRON TEQUILERIA image

 

EL PATRON TEQUILERIA

54 E. Mill St, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about EL PATRON TEQUILERIA
Restaurant banner

 

RoseVilla Restaurant

368 Portage Lakes DR, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge Salad$7.99
with bacon, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese, and our white french dressing
Chicken Teriyaki$14.99
with pineapple and pepper relish
Grilled Aukra Norwegian Salmon$16.99
with an Asian Sesame glaze
More about RoseVilla Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Akron

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Salmon

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Sliders

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Twinsburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston