Angus burgers in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve angus burgers

Lala's image

 

Lala's

4315 Manchester Rd., New Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
8 oz Certified Angus Beef Burger$17.00
More about Lala's
*Angus Beef Burger image

 

Dante Boccuzzi Akron

21 Furnace Street, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Angus Beef Burger$15.00
bacon, caramelized onion, herb tomato, gruyere, greens, DBA steak sauce, brioche bun, Parmesan truffle fries
More about Dante Boccuzzi Akron

