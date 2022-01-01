Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Akron

Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

 

Bricco

3150 West Market, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale and Apple Salad$11.00
baby kale, shaved cabbage, green apple, bleu cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette
More about Bricco
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron image

 

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron

325 S. Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Bacon Salad$10.00
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron

