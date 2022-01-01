Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Akron

Akron restaurants that serve baklava

Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

782 West Market Square, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cake Baklava$6.89
A new twist on an old favorite. Homemade Cheese cake with a layer of crumbled baklava with crumbled baklava on top and drizzled with honey!
Baklava$3.49
Flaky phyllo dough pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in honey.
More about Papa Gyros
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

EuroGyro

444 East Exchange St, Akron

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Baklava$3.49
A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup. Our authentic Macedonian recipe
More about EuroGyro

