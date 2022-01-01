Baklava in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve baklava
Aladdin's Eatery
782 West Market Square, Akron
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Aladdin's Eatery
3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|Cheese Cake Baklava
|$6.89
A new twist on an old favorite. Homemade Cheese cake with a layer of crumbled baklava with crumbled baklava on top and drizzled with honey!
|Baklava
|$3.49
Flaky phyllo dough pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in honey.