Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Akron
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Akron restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$8.89
Buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, chicken breast, diced tomatoes, and diced onions with a drizzle of hot sauce.
More about Papa Gyros
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

EuroGyro

444 East Exchange St, Akron

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)
Takeout
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
More about EuroGyro

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Sirloin Steaks

Garlic Parmesan

Chili

Wontons

Grilled Chicken Salad

Fried Rice

Omelettes

Greek Salad

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston