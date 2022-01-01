Buffalo chicken pizza in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$8.89
Buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, chicken breast, diced tomatoes, and diced onions with a drizzle of hot sauce.
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
EuroGyro
444 East Exchange St, Akron
|LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
|SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
|XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce