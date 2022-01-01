Cake in Akron

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

782 West Market Square, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Cake Slice$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Nightfall Cake$6.00
Banana Fudge Cake$6.00
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$10.99
Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake with cream cheese icing studded with pecans and fresh toasted coconut.
Crab Cakes$12.99
Panko crusted jumbo lump crab cakes with roasted red pepper aioli.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub image

 

Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub

1761 S Main Street, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$8.99
More about Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
NoHi Pop-up image

 

NoHi Pop-up

778 North Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Glazed pound cake$7.00
Butter Pound Cake$7.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$4.00
More about NoHi Pop-up
Item pic

 

Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cake Baklava$6.89
A new twist on an old favorite. Homemade Cheese cake with a layer of crumbled baklava with crumbled baklava on top and drizzled with honey!
More about Papa Gyros
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Grit Cakes$16.29
Southern style cheesy grit cakes, grilled then topped w/ 6 gulf shrimp sauteed in made to order Cajun garlic butter cream sauce. Served w/ garlic toast.
More about Valley Cafe
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

 

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$5.99
Funnel Cake Fries$5.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

DeCheco's Pizzeria

2075 S Main St., Akron

Avg 4.6 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
funnel cake knots$6.00
mini dough balls tossed In butter, topped with powdered sugar and caramel
More about DeCheco's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

RoseVilla Restaurant

368 Portage Lakes DR, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Lobster Cakes$8.99
More about RoseVilla Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Pad Thai

3545 Brookwall Drive, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.95
Tiramisu Cake$5.95
More about Pad Thai
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron image

 

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron

325 S. Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$5.00
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron

