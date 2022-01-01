Cake in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve cake
Aladdin's Eatery
782 West Market Square, Akron
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Cake Slice
|$6.00
Aladdin's Eatery
3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn
|Chocolate Nightfall Cake
|$6.00
|Banana Fudge Cake
|$6.00
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Carrot Cake
|$10.99
Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake with cream cheese icing studded with pecans and fresh toasted coconut.
|Crab Cakes
|$12.99
Panko crusted jumbo lump crab cakes with roasted red pepper aioli.
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
1761 S Main Street, Akron
|Crab Cakes
|$8.99
NoHi Pop-up
778 North Main St., Akron
|Glazed pound cake
|$7.00
|Butter Pound Cake
|$7.00
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$4.00
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|Cheese Cake Baklava
|$6.89
A new twist on an old favorite. Homemade Cheese cake with a layer of crumbled baklava with crumbled baklava on top and drizzled with honey!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Valley Cafe
1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron
|Shrimp and Grit Cakes
|$16.29
Southern style cheesy grit cakes, grilled then topped w/ 6 gulf shrimp sauteed in made to order Cajun garlic butter cream sauce. Served w/ garlic toast.
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$5.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
DeCheco's Pizzeria
2075 S Main St., Akron
|funnel cake knots
|$6.00
mini dough balls tossed In butter, topped with powdered sugar and caramel
RoseVilla Restaurant
368 Portage Lakes DR, Akron
|Grilled Lobster Cakes
|$8.99