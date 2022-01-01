Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve cannolis

Upper Crust image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Upper Crust

835 W Market St, Akron

Avg 4 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Cannolis$7.00
More about Upper Crust
Item pic

 

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron

325 S. Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cannoli (2pc)$5.00
Cannoli shell, filled with chocolate chip cannoli filling, topped with powdered sugar. Comes with 2.
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Fish And Chips

Spaghetti

Ravioli

Mushroom Burgers

Gyro Salad

Burritos

Sliders

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston