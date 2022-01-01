Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Cannolis
Akron restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Upper Crust
835 W Market St, Akron
Avg 4
(323 reviews)
2 Cannolis
$7.00
More about Upper Crust
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron
325 S. Main St., Akron
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cannoli (2pc)
$5.00
Cannoli shell, filled with chocolate chip cannoli filling, topped with powdered sugar. Comes with 2.
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron
Browse other tasty dishes in Akron
Grilled Chicken Wraps
Fish And Chips
Spaghetti
Ravioli
Mushroom Burgers
Gyro Salad
Burritos
Sliders
More near Akron to explore
Kent
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Stow
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(268 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston