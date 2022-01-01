Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Carne Asada
Akron restaurants that serve carne asada
EL PATRON TEQUILERIA
54 E. Mill St, Akron
No reviews yet
Taco Carne Asada
$5.00
More about EL PATRON TEQUILERIA
BOMBA Taco + Bar
3900 Medina Road, Fairlawn
No reviews yet
Carne Asada~
$4.00
Carne asada (grilled steak), cotija cheese, pico de gallo, caramelized onions & poblanos, garlic cilantro pesto, vinaigrette slaw
More about BOMBA Taco + Bar
