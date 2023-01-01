Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai tea in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Chai Tea
Akron restaurants that serve chai tea
Daily Pressed
323 S. Main St., Akron
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
$5.00
More about Daily Pressed
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Therapy Ice Cream and Coffee Bar
1177 Canton Road, Akron
Avg 4.9
(373 reviews)
Chai Tea Latte
$3.50
More about Therapy Ice Cream and Coffee Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Akron
Chili
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Pretzels
Avocado Salad
Caprese Salad
Tiramisu
Sliders
Chicken Salad
More near Akron to explore
Kent
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Stow
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(579 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1048 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston