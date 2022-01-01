Cheeseburgers in Akron
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Burgers are fresh, hand-pattied daily and served on a toasted bun with choice of American, Swiss, provolone or cheddar cheese.
Johnny J's - Springfield
2891 east waterloo rd, akron
|BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion straws on a toasted bun.
Jilly's Music Room
111 N MAIN STREET, Akron
|Cheeseburger Flatbread
|$13.00
Garlic Sauce topped with Ground Sirloin, Vidalia Onion, Fresh Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Lettuce, Pickles and a Velveeta Drizzle. (Sub Beyond Meat for v option) (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)