Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken caesar wraps in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Akron restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Bricco
1841 Merriman Rd, Akron
No reviews yet
CAESAR CHICKEN WRAP
$13.00
grilled or crispy, romaine, parmesan, cracked black pepper caesar dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla
More about Bricco
Johnny J's
3333 Manchester Rd., Akron
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.99
More about Johnny J's
Browse other tasty dishes in Akron
Cheese Fries
Cookies
Risotto
Chef Salad
Baklava
Pierogies
Garlic Parmesan
Reuben
More near Akron to explore
Kent
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Stow
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(268 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston