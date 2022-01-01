Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Item pic

 

Bricco

1841 Merriman Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAESAR CHICKEN WRAP$13.00
grilled or crispy, romaine, parmesan, cracked black pepper caesar dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla
Johnny J's image

 

Johnny J's

3333 Manchester Rd., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
