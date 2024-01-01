Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken pasta in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Chicken Pasta
Akron restaurants that serve chicken pasta
iRiE Jamaican Kitchen
837 W Market St, Akron
Avg 4
(13 reviews)
Curry Chicken Rasta Pasta
$13.99
Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta
$13.99
More about iRiE Jamaican Kitchen
EuroGyro - Mogadore
3096 Mogadore Road, Akron
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
$9.99
More about EuroGyro - Mogadore
