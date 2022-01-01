Chicken pitas in Akron
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|Chicken Pita
|$8.89
Served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, & tzatziki sauce
Valley Cafe
1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron
|Mo's Chicken Pita
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, feta, tomato, spinach and ranch dressing in a warm pita. Served w/ sidewinder fries.
|Mo's Chicken Pita
|$11.59
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, crispy bacon, tomato, and feta topped w/ ranch dressing.