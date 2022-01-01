Chicken pitas in Akron

Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pita$8.89
Served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, & tzatziki sauce
Valley Cafe

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Mo's Chicken Pita$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, feta, tomato, spinach and ranch dressing in a warm pita. Served w/ sidewinder fries.
Mo's Chicken Pita$11.59
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, crispy bacon, tomato, and feta topped w/ ranch dressing.
