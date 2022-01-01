Chicken pizza in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
3333 Massillon Rd, Akron
|Catering: Chicken Bacon Ranch Sheet Pizza
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes and onions over creamy ranch dressing topped with provolone, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.
|Catering: BBQ Chicken Sheet Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
More about Papa Gyros
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$8.89
9" Personal pizza topped with BBQ sauce, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, grilled chicken with a drizzle of BBQ sauce on top
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$8.89
Buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, chicken breast, diced tomatoes, and diced onions with a drizzle of hot sauce.
More about EuroGyro
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
EuroGyro
444 East Exchange St, Akron
|XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$19.99
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce
|LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
|SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron
325 S. Main St., Akron
|BBQ Chicken-Cini Pizza
Honey BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Breaded Chicken, Sliced Pepperoncinis, Onions & Bacon drizzled with Luke's Specialty Sauce and more Honey BBQ
|Chicken Hawaiian Heat Pizza
Hawaiian Heat Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken & Jalapenos topped with Green Onion & Parmesan Cheese