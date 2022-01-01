Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green

3333 Massillon Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Catering: Chicken Bacon Ranch Sheet Pizza
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes and onions over creamy ranch dressing topped with provolone, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.
Catering: BBQ Chicken Sheet Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.
Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza$8.89
9" Personal pizza topped with BBQ sauce, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, grilled chicken with a drizzle of BBQ sauce on top
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$8.89
Buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, chicken breast, diced tomatoes, and diced onions with a drizzle of hot sauce.
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

EuroGyro

444 East Exchange St, Akron

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)
Takeout
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.99
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron

325 S. Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken-Cini Pizza
Honey BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Breaded Chicken, Sliced Pepperoncinis, Onions & Bacon drizzled with Luke's Specialty Sauce and more Honey BBQ
Chicken Hawaiian Heat Pizza
Hawaiian Heat Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken & Jalapenos topped with Green Onion & Parmesan Cheese
