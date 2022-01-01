Chicken rolls in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Aladdin's Eatery
782 West Market Square, Akron
|Chicken Dijon Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Aladdin's Eatery
3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn
