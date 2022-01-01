Chicken rolls in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Chicken Curry Rolled image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

782 West Market Square, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Dijon Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Chicken Curry Rolled image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Chicken Dijon Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Reuben

Curry

Mac And Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

French Fries

Sirloin Steaks

Pretzels

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Twinsburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston