Chicken salad in Akron

Aladdin's Eatery
782 West Market Square, Akron
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Aladdin's Eatery
3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|Chicken Grecian Salad
|$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
3333 Massillon Rd, Akron
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.