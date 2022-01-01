Chicken wraps in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve chicken wraps
The Town Tavern
3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Your choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Ranch Dressing
Bricco
1841 Merriman Rd, Akron
|SPICY CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.00
grilled or crispy, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, buffalo sauce, peppercorn ranch, sun-dried tomato tortilla
Johnny J's - Springfield
2891 east waterloo rd, akron
|Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of wing sauce.