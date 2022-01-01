Chicken wraps in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Town Tavern image

 

The Town Tavern

3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Your choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Ranch Dressing
More about The Town Tavern
SPICY CHICKEN WRAP image

 

Bricco

1841 Merriman Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICY CHICKEN WRAP$13.00
grilled or crispy, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, buffalo sauce, peppercorn ranch, sun-dried tomato tortilla
More about Bricco
Johnny J's - Springfield image

 

Johnny J's - Springfield

2891 east waterloo rd, akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of wing sauce.
More about Johnny J's - Springfield
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken breast, tomatoes, lettuce, bleu cheese dressing wrapped in flour tortilla. Served w/ chips. Or upgrade to fries, onion rings, sweet potatoes fries or side salad.
More about Valley Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Cheese Pizza

Mushroom Burgers

Egg Rolls

Wedge Salad

Tacos

Sirloin Steaks

Calamari

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Twinsburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston