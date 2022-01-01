Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

145 Montrose West Ave, Copley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$11.50
Sliced grilled chicken, diced tomatoes and peppers, pepper jack cheese, white rice and Chipotle mayo. Choose White Flour, Wheat or Sun Dried Tomato tortilla.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Casa Del Rio image

 

Casa Del Rio

2927 West Market St, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN$2.75
3 Toppings max per taco. No special requests accepted. Toppings will de on top of the taco. Please do not ask for them to be on the side. Extra toppings are $1.00 each and can be ordered in the "TOPPINGS" Section.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
More about Casa Del Rio

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Pierogies

Cobb Salad

Curry Chicken

Margherita Pizza

Quesadillas

Pepperoni Rolls

Sweet Potato Fries

Pudding

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston