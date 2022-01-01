Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Valley Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe - Akron

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Pancake$7.99
More about Valley Cafe - Akron
A Walk in the Park Cafe image

 

A Walk in the Park Cafe

1491 Aster Avenue, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll Latte$6.50
More about A Walk in the Park Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Kale Salad

Greek Pizza

Pudding

Avocado Salad

Chips And Salsa

Cheesy Bread

Cuban Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (574 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston