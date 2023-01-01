Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Clams
Akron restaurants that serve clams
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
Avg 4.4
(1058 reviews)
Bowl Clam Chowder
$10.99
New England Style with optional sherry floater!
More about Ido Bar & Grill
Gasoline Alley
870 N Cleveland Massillon rd, Akron
No reviews yet
New England Style Clam Chowder
$0.00
Best in the Midwest!
More about Gasoline Alley
Browse other tasty dishes in Akron
Steak Sandwiches
Clam Chowder
Noodle Soup
Chicken Shawarma
Baklava
Garlic Bread
Fettuccine Alfredo
Antipasto Salad
More near Akron to explore
Kent
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1116 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(637 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston