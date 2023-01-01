Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve clams

Ido Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Clam Chowder$10.99
New England Style with optional sherry floater!
More about Ido Bar & Grill
Gasoline Alley

870 N Cleveland Massillon rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New England Style Clam Chowder$0.00
Best in the Midwest!
More about Gasoline Alley

