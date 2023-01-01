Corned beef and cabbage in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$18.99
Fresh cooked corned beef brisket, boiled potatoes, cabbage & carrots served with cole slaw.
The Basement in the Valley - Akron
1282 Weathervane lane, Akron
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$8.99
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Waterloo
255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$8.99