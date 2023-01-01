Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Ido Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef & Cabbage$18.99
Fresh cooked corned beef brisket, boiled potatoes, cabbage & carrots served with cole slaw.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
The Basement in the Valley image

 

The Basement in the Valley - Akron

1282 Weathervane lane, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage$8.99
More about The Basement in the Valley - Akron
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

 

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Waterloo

255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage$8.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Waterloo
Restaurant banner

 

RoseVilla Restaurant - 368 Portage Lakes DR

368 Portage Lakes DR, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE$15.99
More about RoseVilla Restaurant - 368 Portage Lakes DR

