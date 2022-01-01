Crispy chicken in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
3333 Massillon Rd, Akron
|Crispy Chicken
|$10.99
Breaded chicken I your choice of sauce with provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of Italian roll or wrap.
More about Crazy Chicken
Crazy Chicken
3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron
|CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.99
Mixed greens, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, dry cranberries & mozzarella cheese
|CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP COMBO
|$8.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese
More about Valley Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Valley Cafe
1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron
|Crispy BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99