Crispy chicken in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green

3333 Massillon Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken$10.99
Breaded chicken I your choice of sauce with provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of Italian roll or wrap.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
Item pic

 

Crazy Chicken

3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$8.99
Mixed greens, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, dry cranberries & mozzarella cheese
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP COMBO$8.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese
More about Crazy Chicken
Valley Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Valley Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

EuroGyro

444 East Exchange St, Akron

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)
Takeout
Lg. Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
More about EuroGyro

