Crispy chicken wraps in Akron

Akron restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Akron
  • /
  • Crispy Chicken Wraps

Akron restaurants that serve crispy chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Crazy Chicken

3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP COMBO$8.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese
More about Crazy Chicken
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wrap w/ chips$12.99
A flour tortilla filled with a crispy chicken breast, chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard. Served with house chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or a side salad.
More about Valley Cafe

