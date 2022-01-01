Crispy chicken wraps in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve crispy chicken wraps
More about Crazy Chicken
Crazy Chicken
3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron
|CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese
|CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP COMBO
|$8.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese
More about Valley Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Valley Cafe
1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron
|Crispy Chicken Wrap w/ chips
|$12.99
A flour tortilla filled with a crispy chicken breast, chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard. Served with house chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or a side salad.