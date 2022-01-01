Dumplings in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Ido Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Apple Dumpling
|$7.99
House Specialty - A fresh baked apple cinnamon delight swimming in a warm buttery vanilla sauce with ice cream.
More about Pad Thai
Pad Thai
3545 Brookwall Drive, Fairlawn
|Thai Dumpling
|$6.95
Shrimp and pork filled dumplings served with cucumber, fried onions, and our Thai chili sauce.
|Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (6)
|$6.95
Six tender dough pockets stuffed with vegetables and served with our special dipping sauce.
|Steamed Pork Dumplings (6)
|$6.95
Six tender dough pockets stuffed with pork and served with our special dipping sauce.