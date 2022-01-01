Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Dumpling$7.99
House Specialty - A fresh baked apple cinnamon delight swimming in a warm buttery vanilla sauce with ice cream.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Pad Thai

3545 Brookwall Drive, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Dumpling$6.95
Shrimp and pork filled dumplings served with cucumber, fried onions, and our Thai chili sauce.
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (6)$6.95
Six tender dough pockets stuffed with vegetables and served with our special dipping sauce.
Steamed Pork Dumplings (6)$6.95
Six tender dough pockets stuffed with pork and served with our special dipping sauce.
More about Pad Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Calamari

Hummus

Gyro Pizza

Fried Pickles

Pancakes

Italian Subs

Shawarma

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston