Fish and chips in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve fish and chips

Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub image

 

Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub

1761 S Main Street, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$12.99
Battered cod fillets, pub fries.
More about Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

145 Montrose West Ave, Copley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$13.00
8 oz. crispy Alaskan Pollock fillet includes Cole Slaw and choice of side
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Item pic

 

Bricco

1841 Merriman Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS$17.00
cajun fries, old bay tartar, coleslaw
More about Bricco
Johnny J's - Springfield image

 

Johnny J's - Springfield

2891 east waterloo rd, akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish and Chips Online$15.99
Two pieces of beer battered haddock served with fries, tartar sauce, hushpuppies, and a side of your choice.
More about Johnny J's - Springfield
Johnny J's image

 

Johnny J's

3333 Manchester Rd., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.99
Guinness battered cod tenders served with fries, tartar sauce, and a side of your choice.
More about Johnny J's

