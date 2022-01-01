Fish and chips in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve fish and chips
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
1761 S Main Street, Akron
|Fish & Chips
|$12.99
Battered cod fillets, pub fries.
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
145 Montrose West Ave, Copley
|Fish & Chips
|$13.00
8 oz. crispy Alaskan Pollock fillet includes Cole Slaw and choice of side
Bricco
1841 Merriman Rd, Akron
|FISH & CHIPS
|$17.00
cajun fries, old bay tartar, coleslaw
Johnny J's - Springfield
2891 east waterloo rd, akron
|Fish and Chips Online
|$15.99
Two pieces of beer battered haddock served with fries, tartar sauce, hushpuppies, and a side of your choice.