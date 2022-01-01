Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flatbread pizza in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Flatbread Pizza
Akron restaurants that serve flatbread pizza
The Basement in the Valley - Akron
1282 Weathervane lane, Akron
No reviews yet
White Pizza Flatbread
$9.99
More about The Basement in the Valley - Akron
Cheers - Montrose
3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron
No reviews yet
Flatbread Pizza
$6.99
With Cheese
More about Cheers - Montrose
Browse other tasty dishes in Akron
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Greek Salad
Stew
Mushroom Burgers
Wontons
Turkey Bacon
Tacos
Coleslaw
More near Akron to explore
Kent
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Stow
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(317 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(580 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1017 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(580 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston