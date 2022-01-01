Fried chicken sandwiches in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
1761 S Main Street, Akron
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.69
Hand breaded with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo.
Johnny J's - Springfield
2891 east waterloo rd, akron
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Valley Cafe
1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron
|Crispy BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99