Fried rice in Akron

NoHi Pop-up
778 North Main St., Akron
|Plain Fried Rice
|$10.00
Cooked rice that is stirred fried and mixed with fresh vegetables
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
Cooked rice that is stir fried and mixed with chicken and vegetables
|Shroom Fried Rice
|$13.00
short grain rice, garlic, ginger, carrot, pasture raised egg, bigfoot mushroom, house made shoyu, sesame, and scallion
Pad Thai
3545 Brookwall Drive, Fairlawn
|House Fried Rice
|$11.95
Scrambled egg, onion, peas, and carrots. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$11.95
House fried rice and pineapple tossed in a sweet pineapple sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.
|Curry Fried Rice
|$11.95
House fried rice tossed with yellow curry seasoning. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.