Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve fried rice

NoHi Pop-up image

 

NoHi Pop-up

778 North Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Fried Rice$10.00
Cooked rice that is stirred fried and mixed with fresh vegetables
Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
Cooked rice that is stir fried and mixed with chicken and vegetables
Shroom Fried Rice$13.00
short grain rice, garlic, ginger, carrot, pasture raised egg, bigfoot mushroom, house made shoyu, sesame, and scallion
More about NoHi Pop-up
Restaurant banner

 

Pad Thai

3545 Brookwall Drive, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Fried Rice$11.95
Scrambled egg, onion, peas, and carrots. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.
Pineapple Fried Rice$11.95
House fried rice and pineapple tossed in a sweet pineapple sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.
Curry Fried Rice$11.95
House fried rice tossed with yellow curry seasoning. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.
More about Pad Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Chocolate Cake

Tuna Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Cannolis

Curry

Walnut Salad

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston