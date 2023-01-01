German chocolate cake in Akron

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Akron restaurants that serve german chocolate cake

Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery - Akron

782 West Market Square, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Akron
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery - Fairlawn

3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Fairlawn

Map

Map

