Grilled chicken salad in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
3333 Massillon Rd, Akron
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
|Catering: Grilled Chicken Salad Tray
|$34.99
Grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Crazy Chicken
3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.99
Mixed greens, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, dry cranberries & mozzarella cheese