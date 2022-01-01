Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Akron

Akron restaurants
  Grilled Chicken Salad

Akron restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green

3333 Massillon Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
Catering: Grilled Chicken Salad Tray$34.99
Grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
Crazy Chicken image

 

Crazy Chicken

3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$8.99
Mixed greens, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, dry cranberries & mozzarella cheese
More about Crazy Chicken
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

EuroGyro

444 East Exchange St, Akron

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)
Takeout
Sm. Grilled Chicken Salad$6.99
Lg. Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
More about EuroGyro

