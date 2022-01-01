Grilled chicken wraps in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & chipotle mayonnaise.
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
1761 S Main Street, Akron
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo.