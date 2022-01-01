Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Akron

Akron restaurants
  • Grilled Chicken Wraps

Akron restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Ido Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.29
Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & chipotle mayonnaise.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub image

 

Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub

1761 S Main Street, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo.
More about Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Crazy Chicken

3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP COMBO$8.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Bacon, lettuce, and mozzarella cheese
More about Crazy Chicken

