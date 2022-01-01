Grits in Akron

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Akron restaurants that serve grits

NoHi Pop-up image

 

NoHi Pop-up

778 North Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and grits$14.00
Fish and Grits$12.00
More about NoHi Pop-up
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
(#1) 2 Eggs, Toast, and Home Fries or Grits$6.99
Shrimp and Grit Cakes$16.29
Southern style cheesy grit cakes, grilled then topped w/ 6 gulf shrimp sauteed in made to order Cajun garlic butter cream sauce. Served w/ garlic toast.
Grits (CUP)$2.99
More about Valley Cafe
Item pic

 

A Walk in the Park Cafe

1491 Aster Avenue, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of Grits$3.00
More about A Walk in the Park Cafe

