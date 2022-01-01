Grits in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve grits
More about NoHi Pop-up
NoHi Pop-up
778 North Main St., Akron
|Shrimp and grits
|$14.00
|Fish and Grits
|$12.00
More about Valley Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Valley Cafe
1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron
|(#1) 2 Eggs, Toast, and Home Fries or Grits
|$6.99
|Shrimp and Grit Cakes
|$16.29
Southern style cheesy grit cakes, grilled then topped w/ 6 gulf shrimp sauteed in made to order Cajun garlic butter cream sauce. Served w/ garlic toast.
|Grits (CUP)
|$2.99