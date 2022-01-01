Hummus in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve hummus
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
782 West Market Square, Akron
|Hummus Falafel Rolled
|$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
|Hummus Falafel Rolled
|$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7