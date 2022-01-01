Hummus in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve hummus

Hummus Falafel Rolled image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

782 West Market Square, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Hummus image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
More about Aladdin's Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Shawarma

Chicken Pitas

Chicken Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Wedge Salad

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Twinsburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston