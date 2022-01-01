Jerk chicken in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve jerk chicken

NoHi Pop-up image

 

NoHi Pop-up

778 North Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Nachos$8.00
1/4 lb jerk chicken Available in mild or spicy on a bed of tortillia chips, topped with cheese, onion, cilantro and jalapeño. Homemade jerk sauce or BBQ sauce and sour cream is served on the side.
Jerk Chicken Taco$6.50
1/2 lb jerk chicken Available in mild or spicy on a flour tortilla, topped with cheese, onion and cilantro. Homemade jerk sauce or BBQ sauce and sour cream is served on the side.
More about NoHi Pop-up
Jerk Chicken Box image

 

Irie Jamaican Kitchen - AKRON

837 W Market St, Akron

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken Box$12.99
Jamaican Rice, Jerk Chicken, Cabbage & Plantains, 2 Fruit & Veggies, 1 Sauce
Half Jerk Chicken, Half Curry Chicken Box$12.99
Jamaican Rice, 2 Proteins, Cabbage & Plantains, 2 Fruit & Veggies, 1 Sauce
More about Irie Jamaican Kitchen - AKRON

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Mushroom Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Curry Chicken

Greek Salad

Chicken Tenders

Shawarma

Fried Pickles

Curry

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Twinsburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston