Jerk chicken in Akron

NoHi Pop-up
778 North Main St., Akron
|Jerk Chicken Nachos
|$8.00
1/4 lb jerk chicken Available in mild or spicy on a bed of tortillia chips, topped with cheese, onion, cilantro and jalapeño. Homemade jerk sauce or BBQ sauce and sour cream is served on the side.
|Jerk Chicken Taco
|$6.50
1/2 lb jerk chicken Available in mild or spicy on a flour tortilla, topped with cheese, onion and cilantro. Homemade jerk sauce or BBQ sauce and sour cream is served on the side.
Irie Jamaican Kitchen - AKRON
837 W Market St, Akron
|Jerk Chicken Box
|$12.99
Jamaican Rice, Jerk Chicken, Cabbage & Plantains, 2 Fruit & Veggies, 1 Sauce
|Half Jerk Chicken, Half Curry Chicken Box
|$12.99
Jamaican Rice, 2 Proteins, Cabbage & Plantains, 2 Fruit & Veggies, 1 Sauce