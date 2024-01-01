Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Key lime pies in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Key Lime Pies
Akron restaurants that serve key lime pies
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$8.99
Authentic Florida Key Lime...tartly refreshing in a granola crust.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
Town Tavern Copley - 125 Montrose W Ave
125 Montrose West Avenue, Copley
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$9.99
More about Town Tavern Copley - 125 Montrose W Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Akron
Spaghetti
Apple Salad
Turkey Bacon
Chicken Pizza
Chicken Salad
Pierogies
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken
More near Akron to explore
Kent
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Stow
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(393 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(363 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(771 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1367 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston