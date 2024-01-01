Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Muffins
Akron restaurants that serve muffins
The Daily Pressed
323 S. Main St., Akron
No reviews yet
Mega Muffins
$0.00
More about The Daily Pressed
A Walk in the Park Cafe
1491 Aster Avenue, Akron
No reviews yet
Blueberry Crunch Muffin
$3.50
More about A Walk in the Park Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Akron
Taco Salad
Chicken Pitas
Pierogies
Salmon Salad
Chef Salad
Waffles
Salmon
Wedge Salad
More near Akron to explore
Kent
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Stow
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(393 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(363 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(771 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1367 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston