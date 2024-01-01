Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

The Daily Pressed

323 S. Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mega Muffins$0.00
More about The Daily Pressed
A Walk in the Park Cafe image

 

A Walk in the Park Cafe

1491 Aster Avenue, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Crunch Muffin$3.50
More about A Walk in the Park Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Taco Salad

Chicken Pitas

Pierogies

Salmon Salad

Chef Salad

Waffles

Salmon

Wedge Salad

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (363 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (771 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1367 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston