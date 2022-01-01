Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Noodle soup in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Noodle Soup
Akron restaurants that serve noodle soup
Crazy Chicken
3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron
No reviews yet
Chic & Noodle Soup (Copy)
$4.99
More about Crazy Chicken
Pad Thai
3545 Brookwall Drive, Fairlawn
No reviews yet
PHO VN Bf Noodle Soup
$13.95
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, and slices of beef, served in a rich beef broth garnished with fresh basil.
More about Pad Thai
