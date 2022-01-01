Pancakes in Akron

Valley Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancake (1)$5.99
Choco Chip Pancake (1)$6.99
More about Valley Cafe
Item pic

 

A Walk in the Park Cafe

1491 Aster Avenue, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pancakes$2.00
More about A Walk in the Park Cafe

